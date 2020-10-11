Joy, Dennis Clark
May 15, 1949 - October 7, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Dorothy Joy; and daughter, Jessica Joy. Survived by wife, Katherine Kardell Joy; children, Joshua (Dan Hinrichsen) Joy, Joanna (Scott) Scheideler; grandchildren, Ruby, Violet, Gray, Forest; siblings Sue, (Ted) Kopczynski, Victor Joy; and many friends and family.
Private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
of Nebraska or Make-a-Wish Foundation of Nebraska.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.