Cutshall, Dennis
Dennis Cutshall, age 69, of Honey Creek, passed away November 9, 2020.
VISITATION: will be held from 2-4pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE: will be held at 2pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020. INTERMENT: in Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
1221 N. 16th Street,
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
(712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.