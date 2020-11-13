Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis Cutshall
Cutshall, Dennis

Dennis Cutshall, age 69, of Honey Creek, passed away November 9, 2020.

VISITATION: will be held from 2-4pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE: will be held at 2pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020. INTERMENT: in Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street,

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.