Biggs, Dennis EugeneAge 82Born August 30, 1938, in Omaha. He passed away on December 2, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Elizabeth (Kuhl) Biggs; brothers, Lewis Biggs Jr., James Biggs, Roger Biggs; sisters, Martha Young and Betty Patterson. He is survived and will be missed by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Diana Kay Biggs; son, Dean Reford Lewis Biggs (Sara); daughter, Dana June Elizabeth Ratute (Steve); seven grandchildren; four children with his previous wife, Cleo Jean Bostwick: Connie Cheryl Torgerson (Larry), Dennis Eugene Waters (LouAnn), Rodey Allen Waters, Lewis Clint Waters (April); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.Known as Denny, he grew up and attended grade school in Florence, Nebraska, and attended North High School in Omaha. He was an athlete in football, baseball and track. As a young man he got into some trouble and his punishment was to join Golden Gloves boxing. He ended up enjoying it, so the only punishment was several broken noses! He also raced cars.He joined the Army on April 1, 1957, and served until March 31, 1960. He was a paratrooper and mechanical engineer, stationed in Alaska when it was still territory before statehood. Denny and Diana were married on January 15, 1972. They lived in Oklahoma until they moved to Omaha in 1980. His life's occupation was as a maintenance engineer doing electrical and plumbing.Denny enjoyed pheasant hunting with his father, brothers and later his son and nephews. He also enjoyed playing Keno with his buddies.VISITATION: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 5-7pm, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10am, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If you plan to attend the graveside service, please meet at the funeral home around 9:45am. We will go in procession to the gravesite. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.In memory of Denny, memorials are suggested to the Omaha VA Hospital.