Dennis G. Green
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Green, Dennis G.

August 30, 1942 - September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Donna Green; brothers, Dwaine, Gale, and Neal Green. Survived by brother, James Green; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Monday, September 13th from 11am to 1pm followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at the West Center Chapel. The family request that you "wear your Husker gear". Interment: Calvary Cemetery

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
13
Service
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared a number of fun times golfing, bowling and gaming in Vegas or at Horesemens. We maybe shared a few too many adult beverages at times. You leave a big void.
Mike Bell
Friend
September 13, 2021
Prayers and condolences to you and your family in this time of sorrow. If they have softball in heaven , we will get the team back together one day.
Paul (PJ) Kelleher & Family
Friend
September 12, 2021
Fond memories of chasing all those gofer balls on the softball field. Pease be with you.
Butch Sichmeller
September 11, 2021
I will miss Denny calling me Mitchie when ever we crossed passes. I think I earned that title when I was the Ring bearer in Donna and Denny's Wedding many years ago. We all will miss the smile that he would always greet you with. His Smile with Shine through the clouds on Every Husker Saturday. I will miss you Cuz. Go Big Red!!! Love Mitcher
Brandt M John Sr.
Family
September 10, 2021
