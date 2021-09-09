Green, Dennis G.



August 30, 1942 - September 8, 2021



Preceded in death by wife, Donna Green; brothers, Dwaine, Gale, and Neal Green. Survived by brother, James Green; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Monday, September 13th from 11am to 1pm followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at the West Center Chapel. The family request that you "wear your Husker gear". Interment: Calvary Cemetery



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.