4 Entries
We shared a number of fun times golfing, bowling and gaming in Vegas or at Horesemens. We maybe shared a few too many adult beverages at times. You leave a big void.
Mike Bell
Friend
September 13, 2021
Prayers and condolences to you and your family in this time of sorrow. If they have softball in heaven , we will get the team back together one day.
Paul (PJ) Kelleher & Family
Friend
September 12, 2021
Fond memories of chasing all those gofer balls on the softball field.
Pease be with you.
Butch Sichmeller
September 11, 2021
I will miss Denny calling me Mitchie when ever we crossed passes. I think I earned that title when I was the Ring bearer in Donna and Denny's
Wedding many years ago. We all will miss the smile that he would always greet you with. His Smile with Shine through the clouds on Every Husker
Saturday. I will miss you Cuz.
Go Big Red!!!
Love Mitcher