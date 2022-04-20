Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Dennis Hamill
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of Memories
9001 Arbor St.
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
Hamill, Dennis

January 28, 1931 - April 13, 2022

Dennis Hamill, age 91, passed away on April 13, 2022. Survived by loving wife, Monica; sons: Dan (Rhonda), Steve (Rona), Chris (Kathy), Jeff (Patrice); 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dave Melena (Ruth); and many beloved family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Visitation, Friday, April 22, at 9:30am; Mass, 10:30am, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 102nd and Blondo. Lunch to follow.

Memorials to Creighton Alumni or Buffett Cancer Center.

CHAPEL OF MEMORIES

9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011

www.omahachapelofmemories.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
102nd and Blondo, NE
Apr
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
102nd and Blondo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Memories
