Hamill, DennisJanuary 28, 1931 - April 13, 2022Dennis Hamill, age 91, passed away on April 13, 2022. Survived by loving wife, Monica; sons: Dan (Rhonda), Steve (Rona), Chris (Kathy), Jeff (Patrice); 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dave Melena (Ruth); and many beloved family and friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: Visitation, Friday, April 22, at 9:30am; Mass, 10:30am, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 102nd and Blondo. Lunch to follow.Memorials to Creighton Alumni or Buffett Cancer Center.CHAPEL OF MEMORIES9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011