Jenkins, Dennis J. Sr.



December 7, 1945 - March 27, 2022



Dennis J. Jenkins Sr., age 76 of Carter Lake, IA, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home. Dennis was born on December 7, 1945 in Adel, IA to the late William and Anna (McFarland) Jenkins. Dennis was a Truck Driver for DDRS Express. Dennis married Debra McMannus on May 29, 2010. Together they operated DDRS Express. Dennis was a member of Carter Lake Methodist Church; Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association; Carter Lake Improvement Club.



Dennis was preceded in death by daughter, Jeanne Jenkins; grandson, Brantley McMannus; 2 brothers, Bill Mac and Jack Jenkins; 2 sisters, Betti and Beverly. Survivors include his wife, Deb Jenkins of Carter Lake, IA; 3 sons, Dennis and Marcie Jenkins of Ceresco, NE; Rory and Deanna Langlet of Glenwood, IA; Devin Jenkins of Omaha; 3 daughters, Christina and Tim Kofron of Des Moines, IA; Danielle and Luke Towey; Deanna and Jared Meyer, all of Elkhorn, NE; 10-½ grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry and Jan Jenkins of Waukee, IA; 3 sisters, Maren Goodsen of Waukee, IA; Karen Carey of Adel, IA; Adreana Moser of Dallas Center, IA; stepson, Thomas McMannus Sr. of Carter Lake, IA; friend, Bethany Vojtech of Council Bluffs.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. VISITATION with family one hour prior to the service. Family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.