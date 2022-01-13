Lunde, Dennis E.
January 22, 1939 - January 9, 2022
Preceded in death by his sister, Jean Hillhouse. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene; children, Cyndy (Jim) Ribera, Chris (Mary) Lunde and Jen (Chris) Goble; 9 grandchildren; his sister, Carole Funkhouser; his extended family.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Friday, 10-11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nye Pointe or the Nebraska Humane Society.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.