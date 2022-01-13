I've done nothing but think of my brother the last few days. I have so many wonderful memories, what a wonderful brother! I was so proud of him and all the things he did, He always looked after me, sometimes not in a good way :-) I remember painting our house with Den high up on the ladder, me below holding the bucket of oily brown paint and he totally painted my hair brown!! He was mischievous but always sweet and thoughtful too. I miss him very much, he was super special.

Carole Funkhouser Family January 12, 2022