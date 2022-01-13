Menu
Dennis E. Lunde
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Lunde, Dennis E.

January 22, 1939 - January 9, 2022

Preceded in death by his sister, Jean Hillhouse. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene; children, Cyndy (Jim) Ribera, Chris (Mary) Lunde and Jen (Chris) Goble; 9 grandchildren; his sister, Carole Funkhouser; his extended family.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Friday, 10-11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nye Pointe or the Nebraska Humane Society.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 13, 2022
I've done nothing but think of my brother the last few days. I have so many wonderful memories, what a wonderful brother! I was so proud of him and all the things he did, He always looked after me, sometimes not in a good way :-) I remember painting our house with Den high up on the ladder, me below holding the bucket of oily brown paint and he totally painted my hair brown!! He was mischievous but always sweet and thoughtful too. I miss him very much, he was super special.
Carole Funkhouser
Family
January 12, 2022
We are all thinking of you and your family at this time.
Jody Hider
Family
January 12, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 12, 2022
