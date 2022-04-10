Patterson, Dennis, Sr.



Age 69 - March 30, 2022



Dennis Patterson Sr. passed away on March 30, 2022. He was 69 years young. Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Patterson; his children, Janard Lewis, Alessa Addae, Dennis Patterson Jr., Aaron Patterson Sr., and Jonathan Patterson. Dennis was a devout Jehovah's Witness and everything he did reflected his deep love for Jehovah God. He was an influential Bible Teacher, nurturing father, adored brother, doting grandfather and great-grandfather, affectionate uncle, supportive cousin, and empathetic friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Patterson; mother, Naomi Patterson; brother, Donnie Patterson; sister, Linda Smith; and brother, Loren Kirk.



The MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Simply Ballroom, 2679 Farman Street Omaha, NE 68131 on April 23, at 4pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.