Plambeck, Dennis J.



October 31, 1936 - October 2, 2021



Survived by wife of 61 years Anna Marie (Quinn) Plambeck; children, Cheryl (Dan) Polodna, Linda Plambeck-Hubbard, Mike (Leann) Plambeck, and Matt (Christy) Plambeck; and 7 grandchildren, Nick , Jake, Katie, Madelyn, Mike Jr., Garett and Lilly.



FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. VISITATION at the Church Tuesday from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. INTERMENT: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



21901 West Maple 402-289-2222



