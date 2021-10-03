Menu
Dennis J. Plambeck
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Plambeck, Dennis J.

October 31, 1936 - October 2, 2021

Survived by wife of 61 years Anna Marie (Quinn) Plambeck; children, Cheryl (Dan) Polodna, Linda Plambeck-Hubbard, Mike (Leann) Plambeck, and Matt (Christy) Plambeck; and 7 grandchildren, Nick , Jake, Katie, Madelyn, Mike Jr., Garett and Lilly.

FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. VISITATION at the Church Tuesday from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. INTERMENT: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S, Omaha, NE
Oct
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Sean and Jen Mosher
October 4, 2021
