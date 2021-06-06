Menu
Dennis M. Prendergast
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Prendergast, Dennis M.

June 7, 1943 - May 29, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine Prendergast; and brother, Jerry Prendergast. Survived by son, Cory Prendergast; grandchildren, Jonathan "Jon" Prendergast, Tyler Prendergast, Katelyn Prendergast, Maddison Prendergast; 4 great grandchildren; a host of other loving family and friends.

Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc.- www.RoederMortuary.com

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis was always willing to help out and a real gentleman. I worked with him for many years at infogroup.
Jan Wilson
Work
June 8, 2021
I worked many years with Dennis at infoUSA and he was always very helpful person, although opinionated. Great guy Ardy
Ardyth M Ertzner
Work
June 8, 2021
I just heard about Dennis passing, I worked many years with him at infoUSA. I live in Texas now retired and don't hear much. But have many interesting stories of how he ran his show, which was fabulous and he was very good friend to me taking care of my desk I kept breaking. ha ha ha What a great guy. My condolences. Ardy
Ardyth M Ertzner
Work
June 8, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
Other
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Cory and family.
Mary Anb Troia
Family
June 7, 2021
