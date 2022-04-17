Menu
Dennis M. Rehmeier
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM
Rehmeier, Dennis M.

March 1961 – March 2022

Dennis was born in Omaha, to Fred R. Rehmeier and Patricia Ann Rehmeier. He joined his older brothers, Charlie, Mickey and Terry. Later, youngest brother, Patrick, rounded out "The Five Boys." He retired from the Marines after serving 21 years and continued working with the military throughout the next 20 years. Dennis and Suzanne were married for 30 years, and raised their children in several locations, finally settling in New Mexico.

Dennis is survived by Suzanne; his children; brothers, Charlie, Terry, Patrick and their wives; several aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Patricia Rehmeier; Michael (Mickey); niece, Helen Rehmeier; uncles, Joe and Jack Harral; aunt, Mary Ann Harral; and cousin, Steve Harral.

Friends may VISIT Monday, April 18, from 5–8pm at French Funeral Home – Lomas, in Albuquerque. ROSARY followed by MASS will be Celebrated Tuesday, April 19, 10am at Holy Child Catholic Church, 19 Camino De Santo Nino, Tijeras, NM 87059. BURIAL will follow the Service at 1pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Please visit our online guest book for Dennis at:

www.FrenchFunerals.com

French Funerals & Cremations

10500 Lomas Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87112 | (505) 275-3500

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
