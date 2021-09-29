Dennis Toman, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2021. He was born April 5, 1951 to Leo and Julia (Anderson) Toman in Council Bluffs, IA. Dennis retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years. He attended Iowa Western Community College. Dennis joined the National Guard in 1971 and served until 1977. He enjoyed his farm, gardening, listening to music and riding Motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Luke Sulley; niece, Kimberly Toman.
Dennis is survived by children, Jake Toman, Jesse Toman and Ricky (Jamie) Grego Jr.; sisters; Cheryl (Bob) Sellers and Jeri Toman; stepmother, Joyce Shea; aunts, Jenny Knott and Mary Lou Redmond; special friend, Cindy Grego; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Branson Cemetery.
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
3 Entries
I was saddened to open the paper the other morning and read of Denny's passing. We played softball and basketball together and even went on some double dates. Denny was the kind of guy you could count on. RIP old buddy. Bill Andersen
Paul W Andersen
October 2, 2021
Sorry to hear about Denny. He was a great guy. He would always make me laugh. May he Rest In Peace
Julie Heffernan
September 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Denny was a real prince of a guy. He will be missed.