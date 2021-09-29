Toman, Dennis



April 5, 1951 - September 26, 2021



Dennis Toman, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2021. He was born April 5, 1951 to Leo and Julia (Anderson) Toman in Council Bluffs, IA. Dennis retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years. He attended Iowa Western Community College. Dennis joined the National Guard in 1971 and served until 1977. He enjoyed his farm, gardening, listening to music and riding Motorcycles.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Luke Sulley; niece, Kimberly Toman.



Dennis is survived by children, Jake Toman, Jesse Toman and Ricky (Jamie) Grego Jr.; sisters; Cheryl (Bob) Sellers and Jeri Toman; stepmother, Joyce Shea; aunts, Jenny Knott and Mary Lou Redmond; special friend, Cindy Grego; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



VISITATION: Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Branson Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.