Dennis A. Ueckert
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Ueckert, Dennis A.

Age 74

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his wife Bonny. Survived by daughters, Sherie (Bill) Bussen of Fremont NE, and Sara (Tom) Hill of Omaha; step-sons, Pat (Ruthie) Roll of MO, and Roger Roll of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ron (Nancy) of Craig NE, Keith (Susie) of Valley NE, Curt (Sally) of Fremont, and Bryon of Valley.

VISITATION: Monday 2-7pm at the Funeral Home, with family Receiving friends from 4-7pm, followed by a MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to American Lung Assc., or Omaha Home for Boys. Condolences to:

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
21
Service
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 years old . 1970. Accepting what was best for Mom was not in my thought pattern. And so it was. 'Hey Brother' a song about I have your back brother. Over the years I begin to notice a 'Band of Brothers'. Ueckert Brothers. Get togethers were frequent. Noisy and usually late into the evening. Laughter. Always filled the air. I wish i could have understood what a deeper meaning these get togethers really meant. I never recall any fights or loud arguements. Lot of laughter though. It was a lesson on *got your back* brother. That is now a legacy of Dennis and all the brothers. Ya'll stuck together. One phone call away. Remarkable. Dennis, may you rest in peace. Our talks over the last few years revealed a character flaw in myself. I didn't recognize what you Dennis, a man of few words, was trying to tell us the whole time. I'm grateful. Told him so too. Mom n Dennis, back together again. God Bless
Roger Roll
Family
June 23, 2021
So sorry Sara for your lose of your Dad. Love and prayers always..
Linda Gencarelli
Friend
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Love The Booth Families
June 21, 2021
