12 years old . 1970. Accepting what was best for Mom was not in my thought pattern. And so it was. 'Hey Brother' a song about I have your back brother. Over the years I begin to notice a 'Band of Brothers'. Ueckert Brothers. Get togethers were frequent. Noisy and usually late into the evening. Laughter. Always filled the air. I wish i could have understood what a deeper meaning these get togethers really meant. I never recall any fights or loud arguements. Lot of laughter though. It was a lesson on *got your back* brother. That is now a legacy of Dennis and all the brothers. Ya'll stuck together. One phone call away. Remarkable. Dennis, may you rest in peace. Our talks over the last few years revealed a character flaw in myself. I didn't recognize what you Dennis, a man of few words, was trying to tell us the whole time. I'm grateful. Told him so too. Mom n Dennis, back together again. God Bless

Roger Roll Family June 23, 2021