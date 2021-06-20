Ueckert, Dennis A.
Age 74
Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his wife Bonny. Survived by daughters, Sherie (Bill) Bussen of Fremont NE, and Sara (Tom) Hill of Omaha; step-sons, Pat (Ruthie) Roll of MO, and Roger Roll of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ron (Nancy) of Craig NE, Keith (Susie) of Valley NE, Curt (Sally) of Fremont, and Bryon of Valley.
VISITATION: Monday 2-7pm at the Funeral Home, with family Receiving friends from 4-7pm, followed by a MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to American Lung Assc., or Omaha Home for Boys. Condolences to:www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.