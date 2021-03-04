Jones, Denny "The Chief"
June 26, 1948 - March 1, 2021
Survived by wife, Jan Jones; children: Kevin Jones (Judy), Cliff Jones (Aimee), Shelby Jones, Tracy Pleas (Sam); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by parents: Donald and Dorothy Jones.
SERVICES 10am Monday, March 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Police Athletics for Community Engagement, PACEOMAHA.ORG
.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.