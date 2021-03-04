Menu
Denny "The Chief" Jones
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Jones, Denny "The Chief"

June 26, 1948 - March 1, 2021

Survived by wife, Jan Jones; children: Kevin Jones (Judy), Cliff Jones (Aimee), Shelby Jones, Tracy Pleas (Sam); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by parents: Donald and Dorothy Jones.

SERVICES 10am Monday, March 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Police Athletics for Community Engagement, PACEOMAHA.ORG.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
15 Entries
Sorry for your loss, Denny was a great boss to work...
Daniel Farley
March 22, 2021
I remember Denny well. So many happy memories of him. He was such a good guy.
Sherry L Gabriel
March 14, 2021
I have so many good memories of Denny. He was truly one of the good guys. My love and prayers to his family.
Shelley Woodruff
March 14, 2021
We will miss Denny. We went to school for many years! Was always a gentleman and a very kind person! Love and peace to all of your family and friends. God bless!
Sheila (Jacobsen) Hallgren
March 13, 2021
I have many great Ralston High School memories of Denny Jones. My condolences to the Jones family.
Barry Phelps
March 13, 2021
Jan and family - prayers and thoughts to you all. You and Denny taught me the value of being on time, hard work and the endless value of doing things the "right way." Amazing what you and Denny built and all the lives you touched and impacted. Thinking of you all, Chris Oltmans
Chris Oltmans
March 12, 2021
Denny and Jan I want to say thank you for everything! I still have my first umpire shirt from game one. You gave me a chance and I don't think I every let you down. You taught many umpires how to be a leader on and off the diamond. Many of us still apply these skills into our own workplace. Many went on to work high level ball and this is all because of you. These same umpires appeared in person to see you one more time, yesterday and today. When we take the diamond again it will be for you! Your passion and humor will be missed by many coaches, kids, administrators, associations and umpires. Jim Bewley#6
Jim Bewley
March 8, 2021
Jan, so sorry for your loss. Worked for Denny for many years. Will miss our in-depth conversations about baseball. God bless you and the family during this difficult time.
Frank Pecha
March 6, 2021
Jan, I am so sorry to hear about Denny´s passing. He will be missed by all the people he touched. My prayers are with you and your family. May God Bless!!
Nowaczyk Bob
March 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Denny. Denny was wonderful at being an umpire and helping shape young men. He was my son's first employer and that experience has taught him so much not only about baseball and umpiring but of leadership and accountability. I am certain many other young men have appreciated his leadership and guidance over the years. I know how very much he will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers for you all during this most difficult time.
Tammi Hall
March 5, 2021
I am so sad to learn about Denny's passing. He was a year behind me at Ralston High School & lived next door to Mike Miller who I was dating in High School. Denny always had a smile on his face and was so much fun to have around. My deepest sympathy to his family during this difficult time.
Pat (Hoffman) Mauro
March 4, 2021
I was very sorry to read of Denny´s passing. He was very active in the community and his church. Being a baseball fan, I admired Denny for being an umpire. It was a tough job but Denny was big enough to handle it. Finally, I liked to listen to his barbershop group. May Denny´s soul Rest In Peace.
Kenneth Herman
March 4, 2021
Denny was a great friend. RIP
Bill Pulte
March 4, 2021
Miss ya Denny. Prayers to your family!!!
Gary Kubat
March 4, 2021
Jan, my heartfelt sympathy. There are not any words I can say. Know I am thinking of you always.
Diane Uher
March 4, 2021
