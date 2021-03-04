Denny and Jan I want to say thank you for everything! I still have my first umpire shirt from game one. You gave me a chance and I don't think I every let you down. You taught many umpires how to be a leader on and off the diamond. Many of us still apply these skills into our own workplace. Many went on to work high level ball and this is all because of you. These same umpires appeared in person to see you one more time, yesterday and today. When we take the diamond again it will be for you! Your passion and humor will be missed by many coaches, kids, administrators, associations and umpires. Jim Bewley#6

