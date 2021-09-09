Menu
Derald Ernest Brundieck
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Brundieck, Derald Ernest

April 9, 1938 - September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Eleanor Brundieck; brothers, Kenneth and Donald Brundieck; son, Stephen Brundieck; grandson, Zane Brundieck ; and Vicki Brundieck. Survived by son, Michael Brundieck (Pam); daughters, Mary Krause (Doug) and Sherry Brundieck; daughter-in-law, Angela Day; long time companion, Charles Kutz; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; former sisters-in-law, Diane Sobotka and Carole Yahnke.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11th from 9am to 11am followed by FUNERAL at 11am, all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 150 N. Monroe Street, Pilger, NE.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
N. Monroe Street, Pilger,, NE
Sep
11
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
N. Monroe Street, Pilger,, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have been so blessed to have to have been neighbors with Derald, he was like family. What a gentle soul he was. We sure will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Dave, Teresa & Dalton
Friend
September 10, 2021
Love you Dad!!
Mary Krause
Family
September 10, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Brundieck Family. We knew Derald as a quiet and gentle man. God's Grace is sufficient. May the Lord bless and keep you and all who mourn with abiding care and surround you with His love.
Rev. Dennis and Mrs. Katherine Maaske
September 10, 2021
