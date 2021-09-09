Brundieck, Derald Ernest
April 9, 1938 - September 8, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Eleanor Brundieck; brothers, Kenneth and Donald Brundieck; son, Stephen Brundieck; grandson, Zane Brundieck ; and Vicki Brundieck. Survived by son, Michael Brundieck (Pam); daughters, Mary Krause (Doug) and Sherry Brundieck; daughter-in-law, Angela Day; long time companion, Charles Kutz; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; former sisters-in-law, Diane Sobotka and Carole Yahnke.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11th from 9am to 11am followed by FUNERAL at 11am, all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 150 N. Monroe Street, Pilger, NE.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
