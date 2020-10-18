Blois, Derald Duane
September 4, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Age 92. He was born in Amherst, NE to the late Howard and Hattie (Wilson) Blois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Battern; and in-laws: Chester Driver, Wilma and Roger Clark, Harold Wohlers, Glenn and Joyce Wohlers, and Eva June Wood.
His family moved to Iowa in 1941 and he graduated from Beebeetown High in 1946. He married Gladys Wohlers on June 27, 1948. He served as West Pottawattamie Soil Commissioner and served as township trustee when North Pigeon Watershed was built. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Honey Creek. He also served as an elder and trustee. He and Gladys travelled for years with Niehart Travel of Braddyville throughout the US and Europe.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gladys; daughter, Kay and husband Phil Wing of Farragut; daughter, Nancy and husband Ted Derscheid of Ellston; daughter, Julie and husband Rev. John Battern of Arnold's Park; sisters-in-law: Arlene Driver, and Rita Bean; brother-in-law, Howard Wood; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
VIEWING and VISITATION without family present will be at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Private followed by Inurnment in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Council Bluffs Library, Bethany Heights, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.