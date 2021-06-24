You always will be my only true friend. You are with God now shinning so BRIGHT shine your love down among the world.. BE at Peace now I myself just found Jesus n Hes a Amazing Father... I LOVE YOU DEREK 4EVER.. Never Forgotten Bro......
Pat Jensen
Friend
August 10, 2021
My day one, the only one that never let me down. I love you D. Always forever I love you
Jenny Dorman
August 4, 2021
Rothe
July 19, 2021
Rothe
July 19, 2021
We were the best of friends in your happy and sad times. You had a soul of gold and will be dearly missed. Condolences all around. Love you Derek
Jamie Everett
Friend
July 3, 2021
My sincere condolences. R.I.P. Derek
Cynthia Walling
Friend
July 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karla Terasinski
Family
June 30, 2021
RIP my friend and may perpetual light shine upon you.
Pam Doyon
Friend
June 26, 2021
I PRAY UR MIND IS AT EASE AND UR IS CONTENT MY YOU UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN DEREK XO
Kim Ranney
June 25, 2021
I miss u so much RIP MY BEAUTIFUL PERSON
Kim Ranney
Other
June 25, 2021
Jacob Schenkelberg
Friend
June 24, 2021
Jacob Schenkelberg
Friend
June 24, 2021
Jacob Schenkelberg
Friend
June 24, 2021
A good friend is hard to find, hard to lose, and hard to forget. Vikings bro... Me and Crissi has my girlfriend are very good at making this man laugh on the bad days