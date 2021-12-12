Bluford, Derick Lee
Age 58
Born on December 10, 1962 in Sioux City, IA. Passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 20, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be from 4-5:30pm and CELEBRATION of LIFE will begin at 5:30pm. Additional information and livestream available at: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.