Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derick Lee Bluford
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Bluford, Derick Lee

Age 58

Born on December 10, 1962 in Sioux City, IA. Passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 20, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be from 4-5:30pm and CELEBRATION of LIFE will begin at 5:30pm. Additional information and livestream available at:

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
20
Memorial service
5:30p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We were so saddened to hear of Derick's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy, Michelle, family, friends, co-workers, and students. We're blessed to know what a difference he made in so many lives, and to know him and his family from Morningside church in Sioux City. May the God of all comfort be very near you.
Stan and Teresa Roberts
Friend
December 22, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Dericks passing and our hearts go out to you. Such fond memories of his musical days in Sioux City.
Gordon and Nancy Quitt
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results