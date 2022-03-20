Menu
Derrick L. Johnson
Johnson, Derrick L.

February 20, 1987 - March 10, 2022

Omaha. Left to honor Derrick and his memory is his mother, Donna Johnson (Pat) of Omaha; sister, Melissa Coleman; and brother, Ryan Johnson both of Omaha; niece, LaNesha Johnson of Omaha; godson, Da'Marion Brown; sister, Michaela Ford of Florence, AZ; sister, Cierra Ford of Florence, AZ; sisters, Ryeisha Norman and Briana Jackson; brothers, Anthony Coleman Jr., Aaron Coleman and Anthony Coleman all of Omaha; his godmother, Cynthi Caro-Perez; and godsisters, Michelle Caro-Banks, Nina Hardin (Leon), Wylesha Batth-Franklin (Bill) and Solange Lewis (Fred).

VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, March 21, Launch Church International, 3020 Huntington Ave. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our Deepest sympathy from Swift,Smith Family Rest in Paradise
Trivines Smith
Friend
March 21, 2022
