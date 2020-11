Carrell, Diana L.



Age 64, died November 16, 2020. Born in Omaha, May 11,1956 to Wayne and Gloria Carrell. Lived most of life in Council Bluffs. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by brothers James and Michael, nieces and nephews.



Inurnment at a later date.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.