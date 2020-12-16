Approximately 45 years ago, my neighbor and dear friend, Joe Calek, introduced me to Diane Buffington. Diane and I immediately became steadfast friends. We spent many hours chatting on the phone because I live in Colorado. Diane was great at keeping me up-to-date on Gretchen and her family. At a distance I learned of her fight with breast cancer and she won. She was also a kidney transplant survivor. Diane was always my Wonder Woman. Diane has lived and loved her daughter Gretchen, her grandson Nick and his wife Becky and grandson Jake. Most of all she lived and loved her great grand baby. Our last conversation Diane and I had together, I told her she was special to me and made a difference in my life, I looked up to her and cherished her. Friday I will not be there to send you off but I will make sure to ring my Christmas bell, because, as you know, every time a bell rings an angel gets their wings. Diane, you will definitely get your wings. My heart will miss you forever dearest friend. I will see you on the other side.

Marianne McCammon Friend December 16, 2020