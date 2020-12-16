Diane E. Buffington, age 73, passed away December 14, 2020. She was born in Red Oak, IA, on March 4, 1947, to the late Eugene and Beatrice (Springer) Buffington. Diane graduated from Treynor High School with the class of 1964. She worked for many years at Union Pacific Railroad and retired from McGrath North Law Firm. Diane was proud of her 24 years of being a kidney transplant survivor.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Taylor; grandchildren, Nick and Becky Taylor and Jake Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Beverley and Chuck Zuch; great-grandson, Henry Taylor; nieces and nephews, Brent and Alison Zuch, Michelle and Bob Benes, Tab and Cynthia Zuch; best friend, Elizabeth Leitz and her family.
VISITATION: Thursday December 17, 2020, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Silver City Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
So sorry about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Tracie Edmonds
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Diane's passing. Our sincere sympathy to her family.
Chet and Joyce Lammert
December 16, 2020
Fred Robertson
December 16, 2020
Approximately 45 years ago, my neighbor and dear friend, Joe Calek, introduced me to Diane Buffington. Diane and I immediately became steadfast friends. We spent many hours chatting on the phone because I live in Colorado. Diane was great at keeping me up-to-date on Gretchen and her family. At a distance I learned of her fight with breast cancer and she won. She was also a kidney transplant survivor. Diane was always my Wonder Woman. Diane has lived and loved her daughter Gretchen, her grandson Nick and his wife Becky and grandson Jake. Most of all she lived and loved her great grand baby. Our last conversation Diane and I had together, I told her she was special to me and made a difference in my life, I looked up to her and cherished her. Friday I will not be there to send you off but I will make sure to ring my Christmas bell, because, as you know, every time a bell rings an angel gets their wings. Diane, you will definitely get your wings. My heart will miss you forever dearest friend. I will see you on the other side.
Marianne McCammon
Friend
December 16, 2020
I worked with Diane at McGrath North Mullin and Kratz. She was a fun lady and was always willing to help others. I am sorry she passed away. My sympathy to her family and friends.