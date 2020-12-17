Casart, Diane M.



August 31, 1941 - December 15, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, William; daughter, Teresa Cherrier. Survived by daughter, Laurie (Doug) Kleymann; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) Ryan, Paul (Kristina) Bradford, Drew Bradford, Adam (Sabrina) Bradford, Sarah (Seth) Kuecker, and Aimee Cherrier; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Buehler; and many loving family and friends.



VISITATION: Friday after 4pm, with Rosary 7pm, at the funeral home. Masks are required. Private Funeral Service and Interment. To view a live broadcast of the service Saturday at 9am, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service." Memorials will be directed by the family.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.