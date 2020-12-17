Menu
Diane M. Casart
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Casart, Diane M.

August 31, 1941 - December 15, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, William; daughter, Teresa Cherrier. Survived by daughter, Laurie (Doug) Kleymann; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) Ryan, Paul (Kristina) Bradford, Drew Bradford, Adam (Sabrina) Bradford, Sarah (Seth) Kuecker, and Aimee Cherrier; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Buehler; and many loving family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday after 4pm, with Rosary 7pm, at the funeral home. Masks are required. Private Funeral Service and Interment. To view a live broadcast of the service Saturday at 9am, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service." Memorials will be directed by the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest sympathy to the Casart family. Diane brought joy to everyone she met. She left a trail of joy. I will miss her!!!
Jenifer Noss
December 18, 2020
Conni Roseland
December 18, 2020
Gene Hug
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Diane. She was a wonderful person. Prayers to the family. Love. Patty. Bartlett TN
Patty Blankenship Abernathy
December 17, 2020
