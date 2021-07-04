Currie, Diane Denise



Sunrise: Octobr 1, 1958



Sunset: June 22, 2021



Diane was born on October 1, 1958, in Omaha, NE, to Ernestine and Herman Currie. She attended Dominican High School and graduated with honors.



Diane was preceded in death by her mother and father; along with her brother, Melvin Currie. She was survived by her only child, Julian Currie; along with her sister, Toni Currie; and a host of nieces and great-nieces and nephews.



She gave her life to Christ at an early age, and served as a deaconess at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Diane was diligent on her spiritual connection with God, and loved helping with the women's ministry, as well as other committees in the church. She later became a member of Mt Nebo Baptist Church. Diane worked with Mutual of Omaha for several years, and was also a well-known consultant for Mary Kay and Amway.



"Be Still And Know That I Am God" -- Psalms 46:10 KJV



