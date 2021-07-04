Menu
Diane Denise Currie
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Currie, Diane Denise

Sunrise: Octobr 1, 1958

Sunset: June 22, 2021

Diane was born on October 1, 1958, in Omaha, NE, to Ernestine and Herman Currie. She attended Dominican High School and graduated with honors.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother and father; along with her brother, Melvin Currie. She was survived by her only child, Julian Currie; along with her sister, Toni Currie; and a host of nieces and great-nieces and nephews.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age, and served as a deaconess at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Diane was diligent on her spiritual connection with God, and loved helping with the women's ministry, as well as other committees in the church. She later became a member of Mt Nebo Baptist Church. Diane worked with Mutual of Omaha for several years, and was also a well-known consultant for Mary Kay and Amway.

VISITATION: Tuesday, July 6th, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, 4932 Ames Ave.

"Be Still And Know That I Am God" -- Psalms 46:10 KJV

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

(402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear about your lose, I went to Dominican High with Diane she was so was a great friend and through the years I would run in to her and me an her would talk about god and what good he has done for us. She will truly be miss I just found out she has pass threw a norther classmate of ours and it just broke my heart to know a good soul has gone on to be with the lord. My prayers are with you and the family
Belinda Ross aka Jenkins
July 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results