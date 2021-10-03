Menu
Diane L. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Johnson, Diane L.

Age 73 - September 28, 2021

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Darin Johnson, and brother, Howard Sachs. Survived by daughter, Denise and Marty Wells of Omaha; son, Derick and Ann Johnson of The Woodlands, TX; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Charles and Sue Sachs of Elkhorn, John and Jan Sachs of Houston TX, and Michael Sachs of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law, Sharon Sachs of Port St. Lucie, FL.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn.

Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We are so sorry to hear about Diane's passing. I knew her from the dental office. She was always so kind. Your family is in our prayers.
Michelle
November 3, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Olga Blackburn
October 8, 2021
Our hearts are breaking, and we will miss you always, but we know loved ones are welcoming you in heaven above! Love you always!
Jim and Pam Bussen
Family
October 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vicki. Steve and Katie
Family
October 4, 2021
