Johnson, Diane L.Age 73 - September 28, 2021Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Darin Johnson, and brother, Howard Sachs. Survived by daughter, Denise and Marty Wells of Omaha; son, Derick and Ann Johnson of The Woodlands, TX; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Charles and Sue Sachs of Elkhorn, John and Jan Sachs of Houston TX, and Michael Sachs of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law, Sharon Sachs of Port St. Lucie, FL.FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn.Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222