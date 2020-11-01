To Virgil, Kristalee, Kaylor, Kennetta, Mickey, Shanda, Twinkie, Joyce, Dee, Chubby, and Randolph: My heartfelt sympathies go out to each of you and your families at this time of unbelievable sorrow. May many prayers and blessings come your way. Take care of each other. Love always, Tracy

Tracy Cotton October 31, 2020