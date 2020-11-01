Caldwell, Diane K.
December 27, 1965 - October 27, 2020
Survived by husband, Virgil Caldwell; children: Kristalee and Kaylor Caldwell; sisters: Joyce Triplett (Abe), Mamie Cotton, Marilyn Cotton, Kennetta McCants (Ricky), TaWanda Mercer (Greg), and LaShanda Cotton; brothers, Curtis Cotton (Kim), and Harold Cotton; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Curtis and Christine Cotton; brothers: Howard and Calvin Cotton.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000
| www.forestlawnomaha.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.