Diane K. Caldwell
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Caldwell, Diane K.

December 27, 1965 - October 27, 2020

Survived by husband, Virgil Caldwell; children: Kristalee and Kaylor Caldwell; sisters: Joyce Triplett (Abe), Mamie Cotton, Marilyn Cotton, Kennetta McCants (Ricky), TaWanda Mercer (Greg), and LaShanda Cotton; brothers, Curtis Cotton (Kim), and Harold Cotton; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Curtis and Christine Cotton; brothers: Howard and Calvin Cotton.

PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

| www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To Virgil, Kristalee, Kaylor, Kennetta, Mickey, Shanda, Twinkie, Joyce, Dee, Chubby, and Randolph: My heartfelt sympathies go out to each of you and your families at this time of unbelievable sorrow. May many prayers and blessings come your way. Take care of each other. Love always, Tracy
Tracy Cotton
October 31, 2020