Omaha World-Herald
Diane S. Keim
FUNERAL HOME
Bressler - Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Wakefield
510 Oak St.
Wakefield, NE
Keim, Diane S.

Age 67 - January 18, 2021

Wakefield, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Shirley Pembrook; and son, Adam Keim. Diane is survived by husband, Tom of Wakefield; son, Heath (Meridith Collins) Keim of Kearney, NE; daughter, Melanie (Brent) Leonard of Beemer, NE; three grandchildren, Bailey, Mason and Blake Leonard; sister, Pam (Val) Doescher of Apache Junction, AZ; and brother, Larry Pembrook of Hartington, NE. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, pets and grand-pets.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be March 13, at 11am at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, NE. A MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held on Friday, March 12, from 5-7pm at the Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home

Wakefield, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bressler - Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Wakefield
510 Oak St., Wakefield, NE
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wakefield Cemetery
Wakefield, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bressler - Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Wakefield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
The Rehwinkles
March 11, 2021
Wishing you and your family strength and peace at this most difficult time. 1Cor1:3,4
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 7, 2021
