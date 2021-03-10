Bressler - Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home - Wakefield
Keim, Diane S.
Age 67 - January 18, 2021
Wakefield, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Shirley Pembrook; and son, Adam Keim. Diane is survived by husband, Tom of Wakefield; son, Heath (Meridith Collins) Keim of Kearney, NE; daughter, Melanie (Brent) Leonard of Beemer, NE; three grandchildren, Bailey, Mason and Blake Leonard; sister, Pam (Val) Doescher of Apache Junction, AZ; and brother, Larry Pembrook of Hartington, NE. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, pets and grand-pets.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be March 13, at 11am at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, NE. A MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held on Friday, March 12, from 5-7pm at the Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.