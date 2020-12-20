Menu
Diane R. LaFever
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
LaFever, Diane R. (Compton)

February 16, 1938 - December 18, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen Compton; and sister, Barbara Compton. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survived by children, Valerie Vacanti O'Connor, Robert (Mary) Vacanti, Phyllis (Michael) Procopio, Marguerite (John II) McLeay, Laura Vacanti Metersky, Charles Jr. (Jami) Vacanti, and Diane (William) White; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many family, friends and loving caregivers at CMC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org.

Private Family Memorial Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754

INURNMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Your mom will be missed...She was kind and great mother to all of you! love to all of you...
Ida Berman-Cohoon
December 22, 2020
Dear Marguerite, our Mothers are such an integral part of our lives and your Mom was loved so deeply by you and your family. I am sorry for your loss and will offer my prayers to you and yours! Jean Barban
Jean Barban
December 22, 2020
Your family will be in our prayers
John Italia
December 22, 2020
Dear sister in Christ, Marquerite. In our dying we beome little children again preparing tp meet Our Saviour. And He Who loves the little children opens His arms to welcome her. Sorry for your loss and may You feel His that she is home. Mary wurgler
Mary wurgler
December 22, 2020
Oh Marguerite, she fought the battle but won the race. God bless her for she raise an amazing daughter. She lives on it you! So sorry for your loss.
Susan Steenson
December 21, 2020
Dear Marguerite - so sorry for the loss of your mother. Your entire family are in my prayers.
Jennifer Davenport
December 21, 2020
Marguerite and family, my heart goes out to you with the loss of your dear mother. Please know that you´ll be in my prayers during these difficult days ahead. Wishing you peace always. God bless you.
Denise Thelen
December 21, 2020
We send our love and prayers to all of Mrs. Diane children. She was a wonderful lady. we enjoyed the talks and smiles she give us.
Brandi Keyes &Krystal Nelson
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results