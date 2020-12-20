LaFever, Diane R. (Compton)
February 16, 1938 - December 18, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen Compton; and sister, Barbara Compton. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survived by children, Valerie Vacanti O'Connor, Robert (Mary) Vacanti, Phyllis (Michael) Procopio, Marguerite (John II) McLeay, Laura Vacanti Metersky, Charles Jr. (Jami) Vacanti, and Diane (William) White; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many family, friends and loving caregivers at CMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org
.
Private Family Memorial Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754
INURNMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.