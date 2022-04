Sudduth, Diane



August 1, 1946 - March 12, 2021



Age 74. She was born to the late Clifford and Sybil (Leffingwell) Baker in Omaha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Jay Baker, Lyla Baker and Gary Baker.



Diane is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Sudduth; children, Kenneth (Ellen) Sudduth, and Lea (Mike) Mutum; grandchildren, Bud (Alicia) Mutum, Drew Mutum, Cole Sudduth, Kendra Sudduth, Edward Sudduth, and Clayton Sudduth; and great-grandchildren, Logan Mutum, Ryker Mutum and Arya Mutum.



VISITATION from 6-8pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 16. FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 17. Family to direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.