Young, DianeSeptember 11, 1957 - March 16, 2022Omaha. Age 64. Beloved mother, passed peacefully on March 16, 2022.The VISITATION will be Tuesday, March 22, 10-11am, with the SERVICE at 11am Tuesday, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000