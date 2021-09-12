Beattie, Dianne



1944 - September 8, 2021



Dianne Marie Beattie, age 77, died peacefully in the arms of Jesus on September 8, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.



Dianne was born in 1944 to Leonard and Arlene Thomsen in Omaha. She married James Beattie, III in 1991 and they shared 30 years together in a caring, supportive relationship with a deep love for each other and their Savior. She enjoyed life, family, and many friends. Dianne was a woman of faith who lived life serving others. She was a tireless and selfless volunteer for Ambassador Home, Vineyard Food Outreach, Plant Rescue, her church, and many others. She had a passion for gardening which produced beautiful flowers and enough vegetables to share with many.



Dianne is survived by her husband Jim, six children, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three siblings. She is preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Johnson, her son Allen Johnson, her sister Judy Brewer, and her parents.



Dianne was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and her community. While she will be missed by many, we are thankful that she is in the arms of her Heavenly Father.



A Going Home Celebration Service will be held at Calvary Lighthouse Church at 2941 N 80th St, Omaha, NE on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.