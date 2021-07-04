Jones, Dianne L. (George)



August 24, 1947 - June 19, 2021



Dianne is reuntied with her husband and love of her life, Geoff Jones; parents, Lois and Sam George; and Sneakers Pillowford Jones, the cat who hated everyone else with the same intensity that he loved Dianne. She is survived by her daughter, Chloe Karr; son, Allan Jones; numerous cousins; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews in Wales; and scores of friends made over the course of a life well-lived.



A graduate of Omaha Central and UNL, Dianne was a gifted singer and actress, whose 50 year career as an opera singer saw her performing in New York City, Colorado, Cape Cod, Lake George, and with Opera Omaha. "La" Jones was a regular sight in musical theatre across the Metro, and a mainstay at the Omaha Community Playhouse.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: 4-6pm Monday, July 19th, will be at John A Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St, Omaha NE.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 18, 2021.