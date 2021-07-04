Dianne is reuntied with her husband and love of her life, Geoff Jones; parents, Lois and Sam George; and Sneakers Pillowford Jones, the cat who hated everyone else with the same intensity that he loved Dianne. She is survived by her daughter, Chloe Karr; son, Allan Jones; numerous cousins; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews in Wales; and scores of friends made over the course of a life well-lived.
A graduate of Omaha Central and UNL, Dianne was a gifted singer and actress, whose 50 year career as an opera singer saw her performing in New York City, Colorado, Cape Cod, Lake George, and with Opera Omaha. "La" Jones was a regular sight in musical theatre across the Metro, and a mainstay at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: 4-6pm Monday, July 19th, will be at John A Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St, Omaha NE.
ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY
2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367
Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 18, 2021.
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
8 Entries
Mary and I send our condolences to Dianne´s family. We sang in the UNL opera program with Dianne in the 1960´s. She had a wonderful voice and a great stage presence. We continued to enjoy seeing Dianne at the Omaha Community Playhouse through the years. Rest In Peace Dianne.
Jeff Sayre
School
July 14, 2021
I am stunned to hear of Dianne's passing. She was a close friend from high school during the Beatlemania years. We shared so many laughs and good times back then. She was tremendously talented. My condolences to her Mom and Dad.
Julie Stenlund Kraft
Friend
July 11, 2021
Our thoughts are with you all, we have some very happy memories and will miss the repartee we had with your Mum & Dad on our birthday phone calls.
Gwilym & Sylvia Jones
Family
July 6, 2021
Dianne's family and Omaha Playhouse miss her talents and positivity are greatly missed. Not only an operatic voice, but also a pianist, French horn player, and actress. A bright star in many of our lives.
Dean Tatreau
Family
July 6, 2021
Such a lovely lady/singer/friend!! So enjoyed our phone chats and her positive attitude!! Dianne will be missed!!
Bill Gaus
Friend
July 6, 2021
Chloe, Allan and family - so very sorry. We will miss her.
Marion & Steve Priesman
Friend
July 5, 2021
Sending love and comfort to the family and friends of my gifted, larger-than-life cousin, Dianne. She suffered great losses but lived vibrantly and firmly in faith. I will always treasure memories from our childhood throughout our lives...her voice, her chuckle, her presence lives on. I love and miss you, Dianne.
Sue Borgeson Katte
Family
July 4, 2021
In loving memory of my sweet, talented cousin Dianne who touched us all with her big smile, laugh, friendship, and amazing voice