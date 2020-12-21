My sweet friend. Your kindness, light and laughter will never be forgotten. I will think of you everytime I look at my wedding ring and our trip to 14K. I will think of you when I think of Lanskys Pizza (with cream cheese on top) and of course anything leopard print. I have known many people who have passed this year. I would like to think that Jesus has called upon all of his greatest helpers to help him in what the world is going through at the moment. You were always a helper. I pray that your family can find comfort knowing that you are with your sweet Mom and Dad and nolonger suffering. May the stars be your diamonds Dee Dee. Shine on my friend, Shine on. Thank you for being part of my life.

Jennifer Huffman December 21, 2020