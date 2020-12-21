Menu
Dina L. "Dee Dee" Odorisio
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Creighton PrepSkutt Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Odorisio, Dina L. "Dee Dee"

October 25, 1963 - December 14, 2020

Private Family Service: Tuesday, December 22nd, 1pm. A Memorial Mass and Service will be held at a later date. To view a live broadcast of the service please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Skutt Catholic High School, Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy, or Food Bank for the Heartland.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
1:00p.m.
www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet DD, I will cherish forever the laughs, stories and watching you dance w/Gary ... and our mutual love for the Mandolfo clan. Dance ~ dance ~ dance from cloud to cloud, give kisses and hugs to your mom, Grams, mom Lous and Gary for me ... blessing sweet guardian Angel
Bev (Garys ~ BB)
December 22, 2020
Huge smile , great person ! Deepest sympathy and prayers to all the Odorisio family .
Tony & Dee Felici
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear of Dee-Dee´s passing...my memories of her from high school were of her always smiling and being so friendly. She was truly one with a beautiful soul. Prayers to her family and closest friends.
Veronica Ayala-Wilcox
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear of Dee Dee's passing. I have fond memories of her in HS @ Ryan, where she was one year behind mine. She always had something funny or clever to say. Gorgeous smile. Intelligent and beautiful girl. Gracious and sweet. Wishing peace and healing to all family as you mourn this great loss.
Anne Ramsey Karwath
December 21, 2020
My sweet friend. Your kindness, light and laughter will never be forgotten. I will think of you everytime I look at my wedding ring and our trip to 14K. I will think of you when I think of Lanskys Pizza (with cream cheese on top) and of course anything leopard print. I have known many people who have passed this year. I would like to think that Jesus has called upon all of his greatest helpers to help him in what the world is going through at the moment. You were always a helper. I pray that your family can find comfort knowing that you are with your sweet Mom and Dad and nolonger suffering. May the stars be your diamonds Dee Dee. Shine on my friend, Shine on. Thank you for being part of my life.
Jennifer Huffman
December 21, 2020
Frank, Ed and I are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sharon Cowling
December 20, 2020
Rick Boldt
December 20, 2020
Rick Boldt
December 20, 2020
Rick Boldt
December 20, 2020
DeeDee was actually so amazing in so many ways!!! Fantastic friend for many many many years. Met her at Arthurs and was a friend forever I cherish the moments that we spent together. Love you and miss you so deeply!!
Rick Boldt
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to the entire family and closest friends.
Christine Burton (Felici)
December 20, 2020
Frank, Michele and I are so sorry to learn of your loss. God bless you and your family. You are in my prayers!
Ross A Pantano
December 20, 2020
