Odorisio, Dina L. "Dee Dee"
October 25, 1963 - December 14, 2020
Dee Dee was born in Omaha on October 25, 1963, to Darlene and Denny Odorisio, the youngest of seven children and the only daughter. (She said her parents stopped having children once they reached perfection.)
She was preceded in death by her parents, Darlene and Denny Odorisio; grandparents, Minnie and Arthur Jurgensen and Olive and Frank Odorisio; great uncle, Otto Odorisio. Dee Dee is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Frank (Marcy), Tim (Pam), Dan (Pam), Mike (Peg), Mark, and Jeff (Tiff); nieces, Michaela (Eli); Julia, Angie (Aaron); Elizabeth; Anna (Molly); Eloise, and Lola; nephews, Vince (Andrea); Tony (Lindsey); Marcus (Jessie); Joe, and Nick; 16 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many beloved friends.
Dee Dee graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in Omaha as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a season-ticket holder for Nebraska Volleyball and cheered on the Cornhuskers to several National Championships over the years. She also loved live music, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends, especially at The Ozone. Dee Dee was the main caregiver for her great uncle, Otto, as well as both of her parents, and her grandmother, Minnie.
The family would like to thank all of her doctors and the staff at Midwest Cancer Center; Felicia, Casey, and their staff at Live Hydration Spa; Bekki Koenig; Andrea Siemek; Pam and Peg; as well as cousin, Denny Circo and Brother, Mark.
Private Family Service: Tuesday, December 22nd, 1pm. A Memorial Mass and Service will be held at a later date. To view a live broadcast of the service please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Skutt Catholic High School, Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy or Food Bank for the Heartland.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.