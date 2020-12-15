Deitchler, Dixie L.



Dixie L. Deitchler, 90, of Glenwood, Iowa died at 3:24 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Cottage 247, Glen Haven Village in Glenwood, Iowa from medical complications after contracting COVID-19.



Born March 3, 1930, in Arcadia, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Guy and Ruth (Jenkins) Skinner. On November 24, 1950, she married Lee H. Deitchler in Glenwood, Iowa. They spent 22 wonderful years together, when he passed away on October 1, 1973 after a heroic battle with melanoma.



Dixie was beloved by many people, both family and friends to whom she would often write heartfelt letters of encouragement and insight. Her gift for writing didn't stop at letter writing, being also displayed by the multiple poems and prose that were published in Cappers Weekly along with other local publications. Dixie's love of family was demonstrated numerous times as she spent months at a time living with different out of state children to help them at times of need. She was also known for her fun-loving mischief which was always hinted at by a sparkle in her eyes. Her family and faith were the most important things to her.



Survivors include her first daughter, DeEtte A. (Howard) Smith of Woodbine, MD, their children, Sarah (Steve) Doerrer; and great-granddaughter, Abigail of Ellicott City, MD, Emily (Chris) Nicoli; and great-grandson, Logan of Smithsburg, MD and Molly Smith of Woodbine, Maryland; second daughter, Deanna L. (Michael) Malament of Charlotte, N.C., their children, Jared Malament of Nashville, TN and Julie Malament of Charlotte, N.C. and second son, Dale L. (Mary) Deitchler of Mendota Heights, MN and their children, Douglas F. Deitchler of Minneapolis, MN, Robert L. Deitchler of Brooklyn, NY, Madeline M. (Luke) Effertz, of Tampa Bay, FL, William J. Deitchler of Mendota Heights, MN and Mary E. Deitchler of Fargo, ND.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Alonzo Skinner, Don Skinner, and Gerald Skinner; three sisters, Dodie Oleson, Betty Dyke and Helen Reafling and her son, Douglas L. Deitchler.



A small private graveside service and burial will be in East Liberty Cemetery in Malvern, Iowa, with a full Memorial Service to take place later in 2021.



A special thanks to the staffs of Linnwood Estates and Glen Haven Village, and her friends, Jacque Butts, Denny and Donna Newman and Michelle Sargent who lovingly cared for her.



Peterson Mortuary is in care of the arrangements.



