Dixie Joy Holleman
1933 - 2022
Holleman, Dixie Joy

November 30, 1933 - April 7, 2022

Santa Clara, California. Dixie Joy Holleman née Sherman-Caito. Dearly loved by her husband James, her children: Karen Caito, John Caito Jr. and wife Nita, Debra Stuart and husband Don Sr., and LuAnn Caito; her grandchild: Don Jr., Kallie, and Colton; and great-grandchildren: Sophia, Penelope, and Madeline. A Graveside Service for Dixie will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St. In honor of Dixie, you may make a donation in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 4850 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
