Luellen, Dodie E.



December 18, 1964 - April 10, 2022



Omaha. Preceded in death by her mother: Lula Jean Luellen; father: Rogers Luellen, Jr.; and brother: Timothy Luellen.



Survived by sons: Rogers (Lou) Luellen, Mario Luellen, and Damien (Patrice) Luellen; sisters: Katron Butler, Rosalind Luellen, and Travell (Nicci) Luellen; brother: Dwight Bridgeford; grandchildren: La'Vaughn Luellen, Daemeisha Luellen, Amarien Luellen, Alyan Luellen, Camryn Luellen, Damien Luellen, Jr., Davon Luellen, Yawny Luellen, and Tanisha Luellen; great-granddaughter: A'raya Luellen; god-daughters: Timolin Tiller-Hall, and Shacara Pierce; she mothered and grandmothered many others; she also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.



VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, Ames Chapel. SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, April 20, at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 7818 Raven Oaks Dr., Omaha. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, .



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2022.