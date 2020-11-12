Dunn, Dolores Ann
Dolores Ann Dunn, 91, of Lincoln, passed away November 10, 2020. Born July 22, 1929 in Burr, NE to Paul and Mary ann (Wilcox) Sugden.
Dolores was a member of First-Plymouth Church, P.E.O. Chapter DL, Delta Zeta sorority, Cornhusker Republican Women's Club, and Abendmusik: Lincoln Board.
Family members include her husband, Robert (Bob) A. Dunn; daughter, Maryjane Dunn-Whitener (Joe), Arkadelphia, AR; son, Paul Dunn, Omaha; grandchildren, Alex Wood (Shelby Collins), Turza Moats, and Luiza Wood; great-grandchildren, Myra Wood, Corvin Wood, Jude Moats, and Serenity Appleton. Preceded in death by her parents.
VISITATION: will be from 2-5pm Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Friday November 13, 2020 Rosehill Cemetery, Douglas, NE with Rev. Lyn Seiser officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES
4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225 | roperandsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.