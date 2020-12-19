Menu
Dolores I. "Dee" Bang
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
Bang, Dolores I. "Dee"

Of Fremont. Preceded by husband Eugene in 2007.

VISITATION Sunday from 2-4pm (masks required) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Private Family Service to be Live Streamed beginning at 10am, Monday (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Dee's page). Burial in Ridge Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials suggested to the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathies to all of your families. I have good memories from the Bang golf tournament. Sending prayers for comfort and peace for all of you.
Dave and Jacque Carlson
December 20, 2020
My sincere sympathy and condolences to Dee's family. Sharing in your sorrow and hoping you will find the comfort in the wonderful memories that Dee left behind! She will be sorely missed by her golfing and card playing friends. God Bless.
Pamela Draemel
December 19, 2020
How very shocked and saddened by Dee´s passing. Sympathy and prayers go out to the family. Dee kept our Tiger classmates always up to date.
Janet Kauffman Faist
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 19, 2020
