Bang, Dolores I. "Dee"
Of Fremont. Preceded by husband Eugene in 2007.
VISITATION Sunday from 2-4pm (masks required) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Private Family Service to be Live Streamed beginning at 10am, Monday (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
go to Dee's page). Burial in Ridge Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials suggested to the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.