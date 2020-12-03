Menu
Dolores L. Pecha
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Pecha, Dolores L.

September 28, 1933 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, William R.; son-in-law, Richard Bouckaert. Survived by children Karen Bouckaert and son Steve (Delores) Pecha; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Saturday 9:30am with a Rosary at 9:45 and a MASS at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Entombment: St. John's Mausoleum.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Dec
5
Rosary
9:45a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
