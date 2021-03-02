Lusero, Dolores "Granny"



Age 88 - March 1, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Harold Junior; son, Harold David; parents, Michael and Marjorie; siblings, Jim, Bob, Jeanette, Mary-Lou, and Dick. Granny is survived by children, Mick (Dianne), Steve (Patty), Lyn (Chris) and Deb; grandchildren, DJ, Rick (Michelle), Cody (Sarah), Mandy (Collin), Jessie (Gino), Shea (Karmie), Dylan (Jamie), Alaina (Colin), Alyssa, Brynna, and Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jocelyn, Brady, Liam, Maya, Everett, Cohen, Lennon, Cal, Enzo, Ayda, River and Oaklyn; brother, Daniel (Bones); special grandson, Pablo; and great-granddaughter, Mica from Argentina



CELEBRATION OF GRANNY'S LIFE: Thursday, March 4, Noon at Dream City Church, 8433 W Center Rd, with VISITATION starting at 11am. Memorials suggested to Harold Lusero Scholarship Fund.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.