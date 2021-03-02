Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores "Granny" Lusero
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Lusero, Dolores "Granny"

Age 88 - March 1, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Harold Junior; son, Harold David; parents, Michael and Marjorie; siblings, Jim, Bob, Jeanette, Mary-Lou, and Dick. Granny is survived by children, Mick (Dianne), Steve (Patty), Lyn (Chris) and Deb; grandchildren, DJ, Rick (Michelle), Cody (Sarah), Mandy (Collin), Jessie (Gino), Shea (Karmie), Dylan (Jamie), Alaina (Colin), Alyssa, Brynna, and Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jocelyn, Brady, Liam, Maya, Everett, Cohen, Lennon, Cal, Enzo, Ayda, River and Oaklyn; brother, Daniel (Bones); special grandson, Pablo; and great-granddaughter, Mica from Argentina

CELEBRATION OF GRANNY'S LIFE: Thursday, March 4, Noon at Dream City Church, 8433 W Center Rd, with VISITATION starting at 11am. Memorials suggested to Harold Lusero Scholarship Fund.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Dream City Church
NE
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Dream City Church
8433 W Center Rd, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss. God bless
Jenny Reyes
March 3, 2021
Rest in peace, prayers for aunt dods kids and grandkids.
Lovie Escritt
March 3, 2021
What an awesome granny she was. Our thoughts & prayers to all. Love, Dave & Cheryl
Cheryl Mace
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results