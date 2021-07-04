Menu
Dolores Ann "Dee" Miller
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Miller, Dolores Ann "Dee"

June 27, 1936 - June 28, 2021

Dolores Ann Miller (Dee) passed away on June 28, 2021 of natural causes. Dee was born June 27, 1936 in Davenport, IA to Roger and Marie Luby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Luby; sister, Elaine Bennett; and grandson, Doug Miller. Dolores is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; children, Patricia Bell (John), Kelly McCarl, Michael Miller (Lisa), Tina Updegrove (Tony); 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Patricia Pawol and Connie Luby; numerous nephews, nieces and loved ones. Private Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
