Miller, Dolores Ann "Dee"



June 27, 1936 - June 28, 2021



Dolores Ann Miller (Dee) passed away on June 28, 2021 of natural causes. Dee was born June 27, 1936 in Davenport, IA to Roger and Marie Luby.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Luby; sister, Elaine Bennett; and grandson, Doug Miller. Dolores is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; children, Patricia Bell (John), Kelly McCarl, Michael Miller (Lisa), Tina Updegrove (Tony); 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Patricia Pawol and Connie Luby; numerous nephews, nieces and loved ones. Private Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.