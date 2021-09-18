Dear Eileen, Dennis, Mark, Mary and family of Delores Murphy, It was with sadness that I read of your mom, Delores Murphy´s death. Delores and my mom, Catherine (Bogacz) Weiss were life time friends from the time they were in high school in the late 30´s/early 40´s onward...until my mom´s passing in 2010. I have fond memories of my mom sharing so many stories/phone calls/ visits with Delores, always so full of life, laughter, and fun to be around and very tall, deep-voiced Steve (as experienced by me as a child) with his ever present pipe.... I will always treasure the delightful times when my folks and your mom and dad would occasionally get together. I´m grateful to have memories of what true lifetime - loving fun ,friendship and support between our moms looked like as I was growing up...and a wonderful expectation of what friendship is and can be into my adult years... You all continue in my healing prayers and thoughts as you prepare you final goodbyes to your mom... Peace always, Cathy Weiss Pedersen PS. I´ll never forgot your mom´s sharing the hilarious typical `Delores´ experience when she literally `ran into JFK´ during a political event.... So very Delores.... My mom´s wonderful friend!

Catherine Weiss Pedersen Other September 18, 2021