Murphy, Dolores
February 6, 1925 - September 13, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Stephen M. Murphy; son, Stephen Murphy. Survived by children, Eileen Busenbark (Jim), Dennis Murphy (Barbara), Mark Murphy (Julie) and Mary Swift (Rich), 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Krzycki (Norma); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 20, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.). Interment Calvary. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and hit the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2021.