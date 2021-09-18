Menu
Dolores Murphy
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Murphy, Dolores

February 6, 1925 - September 13, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Stephen M. Murphy; son, Stephen Murphy. Survived by children, Eileen Busenbark (Jim), Dennis Murphy (Barbara), Mark Murphy (Julie) and Mary Swift (Rich), 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Krzycki (Norma); several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 20, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.). Interment Calvary. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
20
Wake
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Much Love, Mark and Sheila
September 20, 2021
Dear Eileen, Dennis, Mark, Mary and family of Delores Murphy, It was with sadness that I read of your mom, Delores Murphy´s death. Delores and my mom, Catherine (Bogacz) Weiss were life time friends from the time they were in high school in the late 30´s/early 40´s onward...until my mom´s passing in 2010. I have fond memories of my mom sharing so many stories/phone calls/ visits with Delores, always so full of life, laughter, and fun to be around and very tall, deep-voiced Steve (as experienced by me as a child) with his ever present pipe.... I will always treasure the delightful times when my folks and your mom and dad would occasionally get together. I´m grateful to have memories of what true lifetime - loving fun ,friendship and support between our moms looked like as I was growing up...and a wonderful expectation of what friendship is and can be into my adult years... You all continue in my healing prayers and thoughts as you prepare you final goodbyes to your mom... Peace always, Cathy Weiss Pedersen PS. I´ll never forgot your mom´s sharing the hilarious typical `Delores´ experience when she literally `ran into JFK´ during a political event.... So very Delores.... My mom´s wonderful friend!
Catherine Weiss Pedersen
Other
September 18, 2021
