Perkins, Dolores Mae (Olsen)
October 5, 1935 - March 18, 2021
Age 85 of West Des Moines, IA and formerly of Omaha. Passed away at Calvin Community. She was born to Clifford and Edna (Johnson) Olsen in Minneapolis, MN.
Dolores was a loving, determined woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her family and cherished her children. Dolores worked as an accounts payable clerk for Sysco (most recently) until 2009 when she retired. She enjoyed music, painting, and watching TV. She loved animals and always had a special pet or two in her life.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dave Olsen; and son, Scott Perkins. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Perkins, and Cherrie (Cole) Nelson; brother, Thomas Olsen; and sister, Sandy Phillips.
A Private Ceremony and Burial Service will be held for Dolores. Please join the family for a COVID-friendly Reception at Western Village Clubhouse in West Des Moines on March 24 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a pet charity of your choice
. Condolences may be expressed at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.