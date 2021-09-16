Menu
Dolores M. Van Osdel
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Van Osdel, Dolores M.

March 17, 1928 - September 14, 2021

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin; brothers, Kenneth and David Weiseler.

Survived by children, Ann Van Osdel, Gary (Lauren), Kay Whitaker (Rick), Brian (Jody), Bruce (Trish), Mark; grandchildren, Bridey, Nicholas, Aaron, Adam, Anna, Corinne, Kelsey, Grant, Calli and Reese; great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Rita) and Richard (Carol) Weiseler; nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 17th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th, 11am, St. Bernard's Church. Interment: Calvary.

Memorials to St. Bernard's Church or National Association of Pro-Life Nurses.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So sorry for your loss. Carol & Richard have been keeping us updated on Dolores´s health. I know it has not been easy. God Bless
Frank & Rita Pecha
Family
September 16, 2021
