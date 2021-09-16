Van Osdel, Dolores M.



March 17, 1928 - September 14, 2021



Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin; brothers, Kenneth and David Weiseler.



Survived by children, Ann Van Osdel, Gary (Lauren), Kay Whitaker (Rick), Brian (Jody), Bruce (Trish), Mark; grandchildren, Bridey, Nicholas, Aaron, Adam, Anna, Corinne, Kelsey, Grant, Calli and Reese; great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Rita) and Richard (Carol) Weiseler; nieces and nephews.



VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 17th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th, 11am, St. Bernard's Church. Interment: Calvary.



Memorials to St. Bernard's Church or National Association of Pro-Life Nurses.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.