Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin; brothers, Kenneth and David Weiseler.
Survived by children, Ann Van Osdel, Gary (Lauren), Kay Whitaker (Rick), Brian (Jody), Bruce (Trish), Mark; grandchildren, Bridey, Nicholas, Aaron, Adam, Anna, Corinne, Kelsey, Grant, Calli and Reese; great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Rita) and Richard (Carol) Weiseler; nieces and nephews.
VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 17th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th, 11am, St. Bernard's Church. Interment: Calvary.
Memorials to St. Bernard's Church or National Association of Pro-Life Nurses.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So sorry for your loss. Carol & Richard have been keeping us updated on Dolores´s health. I know it has not been easy. God Bless