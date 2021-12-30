Donnie was the sweetest man. I enjoyed our visits when I had consulting meetings at Huber Cadillac. If Donnie spotted me and it was near lunchtime, it wasn't unusual for him to bring me a hamburger from McDonald's. Even though that's not my food of choice, it was the thought that counted and I happily sat with him to eat and chat. He always talked about Sam and how much he missed him - so I know those two are catching up on the years. My thoughts are with you. Prayers for comfort. He lived a good life and positively touched so many!

Capiz Greene Work December 31, 2021