Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dominic A. "Donald" Marasco
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Marasco, Dominic A. "Donald"

June 19, 1929 - December 28, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Sam and Rose Marasco; sisters, Mary Incontro, Angela Loftus, Ann Marasco, Virginia Gigliotti; brother, Sam MarascoJr; nephew, Ralph Marasco; niece, Elizabeth Marasco. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

VISITATION begins Monday, 5pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Wake
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dear Marasco Family, We have lost the last of a wonderful duo with Don´s passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him. The acts of kindness he and Sam were always willing to do for people went above and beyond the norm. He has now gone on to join his family and will be missed so very much by those left here. Prayers for him and all of you. My heartfelt sympathy, Angie
Angela Pane Waples
Friend
January 4, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 3, 2022
Donnie was the sweetest man. I enjoyed our visits when I had consulting meetings at Huber Cadillac. If Donnie spotted me and it was near lunchtime, it wasn't unusual for him to bring me a hamburger from McDonald's. Even though that's not my food of choice, it was the thought that counted and I happily sat with him to eat and chat. He always talked about Sam and how much he missed him - so I know those two are catching up on the years. My thoughts are with you. Prayers for comfort. He lived a good life and positively touched so many!
Capiz Greene
Work
December 31, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to everyone during this difficult time. We love you...
Kurt & Virginia Frazey
December 30, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc s
December 30, 2021
Although it was in 1977; Don, Sam ,Bob Goodwin and I were members of "The Olsen Supper Club." We all worked at Stan Olson Pontiac. Don and Sam were trully some of the finest men I ever knew.
John Finfrock
Work
December 30, 2021
Dear Marasco Family. Michele and I are so sorry for your loss. The world is a better place because of Don. My he rest in peace. You and Don will be remembered in our prayers!
Ross A Pantano
Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results