Marasco, Dominic A. "Donald"
June 19, 1929 - December 28, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Sam and Rose Marasco; sisters, Mary Incontro, Angela Loftus, Ann Marasco, Virginia Gigliotti; brother, Sam MarascoJr; nephew, Ralph Marasco; niece, Elizabeth Marasco. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.
VISITATION begins Monday, 5pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
