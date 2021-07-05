Menu
Don Chalupnik
Chalupnik, Don

July 16, 1942 - June 30, 2021

Don Chalupnik of Grove, OK passed on June 30, 2021. Don's parents, Rosalia and Anton Chalupnik, welcomed him into their large family on July 16, 1942 in Graceville, MN as he was the ninth of twelve children. Don leaves his wife of 54 years, Carole; four children, John, Scott, Jennifer, and Jill, their spouses; and six grandchildren. Don was a Vietnam Veteran and served 21 years in the Air Force where he received the Bronze Star Medal. After his military retirement, he started his own painting business. While living in Omaha, he volunteered for years with Boy Scouts of America and earned his Wood Badge for leadership. After moving to Oklahoma, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Monkey Island Fire Department, an active member of The American Legion Post #178 Ritual Team, and a volunteer for the Disabled American Veterans.

A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held July 16th at 11am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Grove, OK. A luncheon will follow, provided by the Women's Auxiliary in Afton, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to, Attention Ritual Team, American Legion Grove Oklahoma Post #178, PO Box 450203, Grove, OK 74345.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
1653 113th St NW, Grove, OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a wise and caring man. It was a blessing to be in his presence. Thank you for your service.
Bruce Smith
Friend
July 23, 2021
I simply don't understand why the nicest of people are taken from us far too soon. So unfair. Don was a great friend, a loyal companion in all those Grand Lake Power Squadron classes, painter of our house, cruise mate, and assistant at the Red Rooster Cafe. Just sad. I will miss his cheery attitude and outlook on life.
Jim Mills
Friend
July 9, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
July 5, 2021
