I was so saddened to hear the news of Don passing away. I have only just heard down here in NZ. My heart grieves at the loss of such an amazing man who epitomizes a Gentleman, Brave, Hero, Honorable, Loving, Committed, Husband Father and Friend. My thoughts and love to FayeEllen and MaryEllen and family. Don and FayeEllen took James and I into their hearts and their home before returning back to New Zealand. What a memorable and special time to be in their lives while living in Neb City. You were so kind to James and I. Such a loss to the world, but boy oh boy, great celebration of victory in heaven as the Lord's voice is heard saying 'Well done good and faithful servant, enter into your rest' to Don. I will never forget you Don. But it won't be long before we are all coming home and will be together. Anne and James. NEW ZEALAND

Anne Cameron Friend January 29, 2022