Dona M. Hanner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Hanner, Dona M.

May 13, 1931 - March 15, 2021

Dona was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Bauer. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Richard C. Hanner; children, Dennis (Dorothy) Hanner, and Denise (Don) DeVaughn; sister, Norma Zocchi; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Sunday, March 21, from 1-3pm at Bethany Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be given to the Eastern Nebraska Office of Aging - Meals on Wheels, or the Josie Harper Hospice House.

Private Family Interment.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dona is my Godmother. I did not know she had past until I found her obituary today. Dona and her mother, Anna, made me and my husband a double wedding ring quilt for our wedding present. I have it draped on Dona's grandmother's sewing machine, in my bedroom. I have many loving memories of Dona. As I was growing up she gave me Christmas presents. I always felt special that I had a Godmother who game me gifts. I remember a very fun board game that our whole family enjoyed playing. Another Christmas I remember matching winter gloves and scarf. I've been sending her and Dick Christmas greetings in my mother's Christmas cards for many years. I am so sorry that Dona has past. I would like to let her children know how much she meant to me. I'll try to find an address for her son or daughter to send them a card. Our prayers are with the family.
Karen Scribner
Family
June 9, 2021
