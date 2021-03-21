Dona is my Godmother. I did not know she had past until I found her obituary today. Dona and her mother, Anna, made me and my husband a double wedding ring quilt for our wedding present. I have it draped on Dona's grandmother's sewing machine, in my bedroom. I have many loving memories of Dona. As I was growing up she gave me Christmas presents. I always felt special that I had a Godmother who game me gifts. I remember a very fun board game that our whole family enjoyed playing. Another Christmas I remember matching winter gloves and scarf. I've been sending her and Dick Christmas greetings in my mother's Christmas cards for many years. I am so sorry that Dona has past. I would like to let her children know how much she meant to me. I'll try to find an address for her son or daughter to send them a card. Our prayers are with the family.

Karen Scribner Family June 9, 2021