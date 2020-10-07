Loeffelbein, Donald A.
Age 85 - October 1, 2020
Of Omaha, NE died October 1, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children, Joan (Tony) Beckstrom of Grand Island, NE, Barry (Kathleen) Loeffelbein of Glenwood, IA, Lori (Marshall) Martin of Mesa, AZ, and Bob Loeffelbein of Seattle, WA; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and many other extended relatives.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be 11am Monday, October 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. VISITATION will be an hour prior to the Services. Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church of Grand Island, St. Marks Lutheran Church in Omaha or to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com
.
APFEL FUNERAL HOME
1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801
308-384-0590www.apfelfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.