Blair, Donald EugeneApril 25, 1943 - October 4, 2021Donald Eugene Blair died at the age of 78 on October 4, 2021 in Papillion, Nebraska where he resided with his daughter and family. Don was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Frances and Willis Blair. He was the fourth child in a big family. His siblings are Willis, Joan, Bobby, Frank, Tommy, Gerry, Glen, Jackie, Dan, and Pat. He was a loving husband to Olive (married for 50 years) and had four children Donald, Dwayne, Maria and Belinda. Don and Olive struck out on their own away from family in their early years of marriage and moved to Colorado. They went on many adventures and loved fishing in their spare time. Don was an excellent chef and owned his own restaurant for many years. Don and Olive were foster parents and had assisted children in crisis for 21 years. They have fostered over 200 children during their time as both temporary and long-term placement. They have two foster children that they consider their own, Tino and Kathy. Donald was a character. He loved performing and playing the guitar. He never missed an opportunity to do karaoke, share a drink, tell a story or to play pool. Upon retiring, Don and Olive moved to Nebraska to be closer to family. Don performed with the Papillion Singing Seniors, was a master gardener and could often be found feeding birds, turkeys and any strays that he happened upon. His love for animals and commitment to their care sustained him after losing Olive. Don is rejoicing with his wife Olive (2017) and grandson Derek (2016) along with many others he loved. He is survived by his children, Donald (Jenise), Maria (Derek) Laney, Dwayne, Belinda Brown-Blair; and Grandchildren, Jesse, Marcus, Alex, Zach, Erin, Audrey, Aaric, Kaden and Julien. He will be thoroughly missed.